QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich Sells 162,126 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $3,722,412.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 875,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,095,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $3,689,987.76.

On Monday, May 24th, Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $4,045,043.70.

NYSE:QS opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a PE ratio of -56.33. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 62.45, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in QuantumScape by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,836,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

