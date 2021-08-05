QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $6,822,000.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $4,522,000.00.

QS opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion and a PE ratio of -56.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $33,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

