QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) vs. Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Head-To-Head Review

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuantumScape and Advent Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -56.33 Advent Technologies $880,000.00 409.19 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -86.78

Advent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. Advent Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuantumScape, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -17.38% -11.78% Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for QuantumScape and Advent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 3 2 0 2.17 Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

QuantumScape currently has a consensus target price of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 113.17%. Advent Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 139.01%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Summary

Advent Technologies beats QuantumScape on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

