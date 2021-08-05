Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics makes up 3.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,039 shares of company stock worth $8,825,150. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DGX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,403. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

