Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Receives $2.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QUISF shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of QUISF opened at $1.17 on Monday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Analyst Recommendations for Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF)

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.