Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Receives $2.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QUISF shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of QUISF opened at $1.17 on Monday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

