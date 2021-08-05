Qwertycoin Hits Market Cap of $991,303.08 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $991,303.08 and approximately $101.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

