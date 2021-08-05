Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $741 million-$744 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.66 million.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXT shares. restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.42.
Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 44,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,372. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of -12.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.56.
In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amar Maletira bought 5,419 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 71,318 shares valued at $1,395,116. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
