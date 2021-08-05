Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $741 million-$744 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.66 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXT shares. restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 44,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,372. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of -12.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.56.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amar Maletira bought 5,419 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 71,318 shares valued at $1,395,116. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

