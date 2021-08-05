Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,548 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $14.31 on Thursday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $676.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

