RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.74

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.74 and last traded at $37.74, with a volume of 5191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 187.25 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.01.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in RadNet by 40.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in RadNet by 3.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in RadNet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in RadNet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

