Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.180-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $70 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.11 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.40.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.87. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. Research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

