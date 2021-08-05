Rally Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Rally has a market capitalization of $99.79 million and $4.58 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00048767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00100011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00142632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,498.26 or 1.00379899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.12 or 0.00846594 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 7,531,381,932 coins and its circulating supply is 221,267,447 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.