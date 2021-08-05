Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Rambus has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rambus by 3,190.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

