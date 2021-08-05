Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.31

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.31 and last traded at $115.10, with a volume of 1531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.35.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at $30,548,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $468,281.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,619.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $2,511,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $2,122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.