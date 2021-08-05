Rapidz Price Down 66% Over Last Week (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rapidz has a market cap of $258,523.92 and approximately $5,860.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rapidz has traded 66% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00060823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.23 or 0.00901520 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00095373 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

