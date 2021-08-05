Rari Governance Token (RGT) Price Reaches $11.97 on Top Exchanges

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Rari Governance Token has a total market cap of $104.65 million and $1.88 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded up 59.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $11.97 or 0.00029211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00058769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.70 or 0.00916812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00097377 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042875 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Profile

RGT is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,742,361 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

