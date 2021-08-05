Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

RTLR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.55. 408,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,212. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

