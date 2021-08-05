Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Gap Up to $10.09

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.09, but opened at $10.64. Rattler Midstream shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 743 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTLR shares. TheStreet lowered Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.