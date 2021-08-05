Raymond James Analysts Give True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) a C$7.50 Price Target

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) received a C$7.50 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.13% from the stock’s current price.

TNT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$7.25 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.04.

Shares of TNT.UN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.49. 30,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,561. The firm has a market cap of C$653.88 million and a PE ratio of 20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.49. True North Commercial REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$7.68.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

