Raymond James Increases EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $51.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.58. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 27.07%. Analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1,685.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 30.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

