Raymond James Raises Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target to $21.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

ARCC opened at $19.88 on Monday. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,198,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 479.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 892,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 738,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,045,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 383.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 685,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 543,856 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

