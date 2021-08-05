Raymond James Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $2,550,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth about $3,259,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth about $1,652,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.