Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 16,676 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75,875 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after buying an additional 99,783 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 131,275 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 591,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.94 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.