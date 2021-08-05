Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $828.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $807.79. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.16.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

