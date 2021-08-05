Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,016,000 after buying an additional 641,305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after buying an additional 459,764 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 814,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after buying an additional 442,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,049,000 after buying an additional 367,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $48.16 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03.

