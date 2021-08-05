Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 262 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in IQVIA by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 381,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after buying an additional 126,943 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $249.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $254.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.30.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

