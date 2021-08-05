Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%.

Shares of RYAM stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. 609,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,493. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $425.46 million, a P/E ratio of -167.21 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

