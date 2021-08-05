Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-$0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. Rayonier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.570 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Shares of Rayonier stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.33 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. Research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.