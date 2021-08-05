Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.04.

Several research firms recently commented on REAL. TD Securities downgraded shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark set a C$15.40 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of Real Matters stock remained flat at $C$12.34 on Friday. 20,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,139. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$11.44 and a 1 year high of C$33.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.37. The company has a market cap of C$984.07 million and a PE ratio of 24.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

In other Real Matters news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19. Also, Director Loren Cooke sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total transaction of C$240,959.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,962.10. Insiders have sold a total of 136,211 shares of company stock worth $2,293,862 in the last ninety days.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.