Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.49

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.49 and last traded at C$12.86, with a volume of 245504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on REAL. National Bankshares cut shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cormark set a C$15.40 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$984.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

In other Real Matters news, Director Loren Cooke sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total value of C$240,959.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,962.10. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.84, for a total transaction of C$38,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,482,384 shares in the company, valued at C$31,870,086.98. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,211 shares of company stock worth $2,293,862.

Real Matters Company Profile (TSE:REAL)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

