Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 204.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,199,622.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.57.

RETA stock opened at $126.21 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $186.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

