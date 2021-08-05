Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for West Fraser Timber (WFG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE: WFG) in the last few weeks:

  • 7/30/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$170.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/30/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$142.00 to C$141.00.
  • 7/29/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$118.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/20/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$141.00 to C$118.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
  • 7/8/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$170.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/8/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$156.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
  • 7/8/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$412.00.
  • 7/7/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its “action list buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$140.00 price target on the stock.

West Fraser Timber stock traded down C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$88.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,900. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market cap of C$10.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$77.32 and a 1 year high of C$110.81.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 11.0000007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.73%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

