Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Senior (SNIRF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Senior (OTCMKTS: SNIRF) in the last few weeks:

8/4/2021 – Senior was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

7/28/2021 – Senior was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

7/27/2021 – Senior was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

7/17/2021 – Senior was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

6/29/2021 – Senior was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

6/24/2021 – Senior was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/22/2021 – Senior was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating.

SNIRF opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79. Senior plc has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $751.96 million, a P/E ratio of -179.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.