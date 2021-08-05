Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

RKT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Agricole decreased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, insider Pamela Kirby purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, with a total value of £56,920 ($74,366.34). Also, insider Elane Stock purchased 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Shares of RKT traded down GBX 65 ($0.85) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,598 ($73.14). 809,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,955. The company has a market cap of £39.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,360.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

