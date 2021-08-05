Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Redfin were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Redfin by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,066 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Redfin by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,324,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 874.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,805,000 after acquiring an additional 617,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Redfin by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 268,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,481.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $98.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $1,542,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at $85,827,001.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,170,689. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

