RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target Raised to C$1.05

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RediShred Capital from C$0.95 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

RediShred Capital stock opened at C$0.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.74. RediShred Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The company has a market cap of C$57.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RediShred Capital will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Lawley purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$106,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,327,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$942,593.82.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.