Reed’s (REED) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 239.42%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter.

Shares of REED stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.17. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

