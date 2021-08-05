Reef (REEF) Reaches One Day Volume of $40.37 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Reef has a market cap of $204.94 million and $40.37 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00058272 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00090646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00016280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.34 or 0.00905640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00096498 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,716,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

