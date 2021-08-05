Regents of The University of California Invests $18.61 Million in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,614,000. Upstart makes up approximately 2.4% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Regents of The University of California owned 0.19% of Upstart at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPST. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

NASDAQ UPST traded up $5.27 on Thursday, reaching $133.25. The stock had a trading volume of 255,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,505. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $191.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.26.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

