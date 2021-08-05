REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.17. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. On average, analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,415,000 after acquiring an additional 899,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 870,668 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 580.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after buying an additional 773,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,189,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,828,000 after buying an additional 216,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

