Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.65 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

Shares of RGA traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.00. 7,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

