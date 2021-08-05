Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.65 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%.
Shares of RGA traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.00. 7,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.21.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.14%.
About Reinsurance Group of America
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.
Further Reading: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.