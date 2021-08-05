Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $111.55, but opened at $115.30. Reinsurance Group of America shares last traded at $116.97, with a volume of 1,204 shares trading hands.

The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.21.

About Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

