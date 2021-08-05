Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Reinsurance Group's second-quarter earnings beat estimates. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. It steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in reinsurance markets and expansion of international footprint are positives. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings. It is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment and higher investment income. The company's solid solvency position reflects its ability to make interest payments. However, its higher expenses due to higher claims and operating costs continue to weigh on margins. It expects high claim cost to continue in the remainder of 2021. Poor ROE poses financial risk.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.00.

RGA opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.57.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

