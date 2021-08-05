Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on RNST shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Renasant by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,271. Renasant has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

