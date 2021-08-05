ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Update

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 2,087.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 90,628.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 324,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ReneSola by 302.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 175,563 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,000. 34.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOL stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $495.21 million, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 2.30.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

SOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

