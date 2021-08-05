Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Shares of REPL opened at $34.94 on Thursday. Replimune Group has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Equities analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $153,502.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at $358,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 78.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Replimune Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

