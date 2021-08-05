Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CNA Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CNA Financial in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.59. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,151,000 after purchasing an additional 64,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,203,000 after purchasing an additional 253,192 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,549,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,487,000 after purchasing an additional 70,996 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,289 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,503,000 after purchasing an additional 141,130 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

