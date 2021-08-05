Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Veoneer, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Veoneer in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.66). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

NYSE VNE opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.49. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Veoneer by 15.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

