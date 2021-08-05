Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) in the last few weeks:

7/29/2021 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Cirrus Logic is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Cirrus Logic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Cirrus Logic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2021 – Cirrus Logic was given a new $85.79 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

7/9/2021 – Cirrus Logic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

7/6/2021 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic is benefiting from strong demand for its audio and haptic solutions. Solid customer engagement across its portfolio is a boon. Increase in penetration of its audio solutions in smartphones is a positive. Penetration in the Android market is also an upside for the company. Growth opportunities in voice biometrics and closed-loop controllers are likely to be the key catalysts. Moreover, a debt-free balance sheet is a major upside. Nonetheless, its near-term prospect looks gloomy as it might not be able to fully capitalize on opportunities from strong semiconductor demand due to supply constraint. Moreover, competition from semiconductor stalwarts, adverse currency translations, and a volatile macroeconomic environment are other challenges. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

6/29/2021 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Cirrus Logic is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Cirrus Logic is now covered by analysts at Westpark Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $80.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48.

Get Cirrus Logic Inc alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $416,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,740,188. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,870,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,413,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 112,640 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.