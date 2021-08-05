Research Analysts Set Expectations for EnPro Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for EnPro Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

NPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $85.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.09. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $99.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 59,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.