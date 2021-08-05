Research Analysts Set Expectations for Insperity, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insperity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter.

NSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

NSP stock opened at $99.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 209.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

In related news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $469,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,946.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,069 shares of company stock worth $7,817,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Insperity by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Insperity by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Insperity by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

